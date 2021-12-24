Authorities have identified the passenger who died in a two-vehicle crash east of Cambridge that also left others injured.

Brenda L. Hanson, 57, of Harris, Minn., was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders soon after the wreck late Wednesday afternoon in Fish Lake Township at the intersection of Acacia Trail and Stark Road, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said.

"Lifesaving efforts were made by witnesses prior to first responders arriving," read a statement issued Thursday by the Sheriff's Office.

Several other people in the two vehicles survived their injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities haven't revealed details about what led to the crash.