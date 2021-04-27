A woman using a wheelchair was fatally struck by a box truck Monday while on a crosswalk in Plymouth.

Authorities responded to the scene at approximately 11:10 a.m., the State Patrol said. The 39-year-old woman, who was from Loretto, was crossing Hwy. 55 at Fernbrook Lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The woman's name has not been released.

ALEX CHHITH