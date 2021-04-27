A woman using a wheelchair was fatally struck by a box truck Monday while on a crosswalk in Plymouth.
Authorities responded to the scene at approximately 11:10 a.m., the State Patrol said. The 39-year-old woman, who was from Loretto, was crossing Hwy. 55 at Fernbrook Lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The woman's name has not been released.
ALEX CHHITH
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Andrew Brown Jr. funeral set for Monday with Sharpton eulogy
A funeral will be held next Monday for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by North Carolina deputies, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Largely rural town of Nowthen now has its own fire department
The city broke off its contract with neighboring Ramsey and branched out on its own.
Duluth
Boundary Waters visits soared amid the pandemic
And the current pace of Boundary Waters reservations indicates that this year could surpass 2020, outfitters say.
Politics
Legislature OKs $7.8M for Derek Chauvin trial security costs
Gov. Tim Walz signed the package late Tuesday. Minnesota Democrats say they want police reform passed this session, too.