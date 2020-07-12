A woman was shot and killed Saturday night in a car with a 3-year-old child in it, police said.

The woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, which would mark Minneapolis’ 33rd homicide of 2020 — double what the number was at this time last year.

The killing came just a day after few dozen community members gathered less than a mile away at Shiloh International Temple Ministries to pray and march as a way to mourn and honor victims of gun violence.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, officers in the area of 26th and Dupont heard bullets “whizzing through the air” by them, police said. At 24th and Bryant Avenue North, they were flagged down by a man driving a car with bullet holes in it.

Officers found the woman, believed to be in her 20s, in the passenger seat and the child inside. Both were covered in blood, police said. The child, who was taken to a hospital, had not been shot but was injured by broken glass.

The woman was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

According to the preliminary investigation, shots were fired at the car during an altercation between the driver and people in another vehicle.