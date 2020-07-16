A 39-year-old woman was shot to death in a Bloomington hotel room over the weekend, and police have arrested an adult and three teenagers in connection with the killing, authorities said.

The body of Jennifer A. Swaggert, 39, of Minneapolis, was late Sunday morning in a room at the LaQuinta Hotel at 7815 S. Nicollet Av., police said. Swaggert was shot in the upper body, police said.

Jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder are a 39-year-old woman with no permanent address, and three 17-year-olds. Two are from Minneapolis, and the other is from St. Paul.

Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley declined to say more about the killing. Hartley did say he expects the adult to be charged in Hennepin County District Court by the end of Friday morning.