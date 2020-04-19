A woman was found dead Saturday night in a home in Forest Lake, and a suspect was found dead in a nearby pole building, Forest Lake police said.
A 911 call about 8:15 p.m. summoned police to a home in the 18000 block of N. Henna Avenue in Forest Lake, where they found a woman dead inside the home. Police said a male suspect had fled to a nearby pole building, and a single gunshot was heard. The Washington County SWAT team went into the building and the person was found dead.
Police said they were not looking for further suspects, and the public was in no danger.
The identities of the two people have not been released.
STAFF REPORT
