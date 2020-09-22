A woman found her adult son dead outside her home in western Wisconsin, and a suspect was arrested that night, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Garrett Macone, 23, of Chetek. Arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide was a 25-year-old man from nearby Rice Lake.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A woman called shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday from her house in the 1100 block of 27th Street and said her son was outside and not breathing. She added there was blood inside the home.

Sheriff’s detectives went to Rice Lake that same day and arrested the suspect shortly after 11 p.m.

Authorities have yet to say how Macone was killed or reveal a motive.