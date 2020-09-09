A woman was fatally stabbed in a northwestern Minnesota home in front of law enforcement officers, and her attacker was tracked down several hours later and arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

The killing occurred about 8:30 p.m. Monday in Bagley, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was identified by the Sheriff's Office as Dawn L. Swenson, 53, of rural Bagley.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Bagley police and sheriff’s personnel answered calls for a medical emergency and dispute at a home in the 14000 block of 336th Street. A man at the home ran from the scene.

The officers heard screams from a neighboring residence and saw Swenson struggling with the man who fled earlier.

Officers attempted to subdue the suspect with a Taser. The suspect stabbed Swenson and ran into the woods.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man from rural Bagley, was arrested after a search and jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder. Charges have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Swenson died at a hospital in Bagley.