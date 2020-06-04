St. Paul police have identified a woman fatally shot early Wednesday on the city’s West Side as Ashli K. Johnson, 29, of Minneapolis.

No one had been arrested in connection with the death as of Thursday afternoon, police spokesman Steve Linders said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Hall Avenue and W. Stevens Street just before 3 a.m. after getting several 911 calls from residents, and found Johnson inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, Linders said.

Medics unsuccessfully rendered aid and she was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 651-266-5650.