A woman died of apparent gunshot wounds in the Battle Creek neighborhood, east of downtown St. Paul on Saturday morning.

"Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to this incident, but preliminary information leads them to believe this is domestic related," according to a statement posted on the city of St. Paul's web site. It is St. Paul's tenth homicide this year.

Police said that at 11:15 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a person was shot on the 2200 block of Hillside Avenue. Police officers who arrived at the scene found an adult woman who had apparently been shot. St. Paul fire medics arrived, and she was declared dead at the scene.

The department's forensic unit was processing the scene. and anyone with information was asked to call 651-266-5650.

Police said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to positively identify the victim and determine the exact cause of death.