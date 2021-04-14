DULUTH – A 57-year-old woman died after her car crashed along Hwy. 53 Tuesday night north of Duluth, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman missed a curve on the highway near Canosia Road and continued straight ahead, crashing 175 feet from the corner, authorities said. She was found dead at the scene just before 11:45 p.m.

"Speed and alcohol were likely contributing factors to the crash," the sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday.

The woman's name is being withheld pending family notification.

