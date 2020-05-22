Bloomington Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unconscious in a city street just before midnight Thursday.

Officers were called to the 7900 block of S. 2nd Avenue and found the victim unconscious with injuries consistent with an assault, said Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

The victim, whose name and age has not been released, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where she later died, Hartley said.

The woman apparently was beaten with a baseball bat, according to a report from the scene by medical responders to emergency dispatch. But police Friday morning did not confirm that.

Few details have been released and no one had been arrested as of Friday morning, Hartley said.

Bloomington police detectives remained at the scene Friday morning. Anybody with information or who saw anything that might help catch the culprit is asked to call police at 952-563-4900.