One of several all-terrain vehicle operators traveling in a group crashed in east-central Minnesota and died, authorities said.

The wreck occurred in late Saturday morning in Barnum Township, about 9 miles northeast of Moose Lake, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

Killed was a woman in her 40s, the Sheriff’s Office said. Her identity has yet to be released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

The ATVs were traveling south on County Road 139 and approached a stop sign at the intersection with County Road 6.

Due to dry conditions, the ATVs had created a large amount of dust on the gravel road. It is suspected that the dust limited the woman’s visibility and did not see the intersection ahead.

She tried to stop, lost control and sent the ATV on top of her. The woman died later that day at a hospital in Duluth.