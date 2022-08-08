ROCHESTER — A Wisconsin woman has been charged with swindling her elderly mother out of nearly $57,000 last year.

Monica Jean Zanon, 69, faced her first hearing Thursday in Winona County District Court on felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft by false representation and theft by swindle charges.

Zanon's attorney, Christopher Dyer, could not be reached for comment Monday.

According to court records, Zanon allegedly took her mother, who has dementia, to a bank in Winona in September 2021. Zanon had herself added to her mother's bank accounts and withdrew $55,858.42. She told the bank's employees the money would go into a joint account at another bank.

Zanon latter used $50,000 on her mortgage and put the remainder into a new bank account in her name only, according to charges. Financial records later showed the victim had to pay another $978 because money was prematurely withdrawn from some of the accounts.

Records show the victim's son has power of attorney over the victim's accounts and Zanon was aware of the arrangement.

The victim's doctor told police she's suffering from "dense dementia" and has "cognitive defects," according to court documents.

The victim told police she didn't remember much of what happened, but said she learned she had accrued interest and wanted to take that in cash out of her accounts. She asked Zanon to take her to the bank and tuned out when Zanon spoke with bank employees.

"How did she sneak that in?" The victim said when police told the victim Zanon had been added to her accounts. The victim later said Zanon "pulled a good one."

Zanon's next court hearing is Sept. 1.