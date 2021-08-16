A woman was run over twice by the same driver in Falcon Heights and died, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred Saturday evening near the University of Minnesota women's soccer facility in the 1700 block of N. Cleveland Avenue north of Larpenteur Avenue, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said.

Abigail R. Anderson, 29, of Minneapolis, died that night at Regions Hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A pickup truck driver hit a parked car and then Anderson, sending both vehicles and the pedestrian through a chain-link fence.

The truck made a U-turn and ran over Anderson again while getting back on Cleveland Avenue.

The driver was taken to Regions, where a blood sample was collected to test for any drug or alcohol use. The Sheriff's Office is withholding the driver's identity and declining to say whether an arrest has been made.

Authorities also have yet to say how Anderson and the driver might be known to each other.

