GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Julius Randle, New York
Randle was a handful for the Wolves, posting an impressive 25-point, 14-rebound night.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 Points off 13 Knicks turnovers for the Wolves.
15 Points for Karl-Anthony Towns in the fourth quarter.
21 New York's biggest lead.
More From Sports
Sports
Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3
Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.
Business
The Latest: Mexico receives shipment of Sputnik V vaccine
Mexico has received its first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
Sports
Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets
Donovan Mitchell had 23 points and eight assists as the Utah Jazz enjoyed a record-breaking performance from long range in a 132-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
Sports
Maluach scores 22 to lead New Mexico past Air Force 73-65
Makuach Maluach had 22 points as New Mexico defeated Air Force 73-65 on Monday night.
Sports
David Rittich, Flames blank NHL-leading Maple Leafs 3-0
David Rittich made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career as the Calgary Flames beat NHL-leading Toronto 3-0 on Monday night.