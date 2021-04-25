Wolves coach Chris Finch coached his 30th game with the team Saturday. Before it began, he talked about what he wanted to see out of the team in its final 12 games.

"I'd still like to see our defense start to solidify in a consistent manner,'' he said. "We've [had] great stretches. Some games were better than others. Overall, I'd like to see our physicality increase. I like the way our offense is taking steps forward. We look a little bit more polished in transition. I'd like to see us continue to build on that. We have to be a better rebounding team, but I think that's related a lot to our defense.''

Like a lot of things the Wolves have tried to do, the physicality has been hit and miss. In their victory over Miami on April 16 at Target Center, Finch loved his team's physical play. But in back-to-back games at Sacramento on Tuesday and Wednesday? Not so much.

To be clear: Finch is not suggesting the Wolves have a roster full of soft players. In fact, he went out of his way to say that wasn't the case.

"It's just like we're a little reluctant to come out with an aggressive approach at times at the start of games,'' Finch said. "I don't know if we're trying to avoid foul trouble; normally we will play guys with two fouls. So we're trying to encourage them to be aggressive early in the game. I think it's just a mind-set, a habit-forming thing we have to get into. We have to trust we can be more aggressive on the ball and that we have help behind us.''

That might be on the coaches to stress more, Finch said. Or, at least, more often. He said the coaching staff stressed physicality before the victory against Miami, while it backed off in Sacramento.

"Maybe we should be talking about it all the time,'' he said. "Because we're trying to build those habits. When you play the New Yorks of the world, the Miamis, teams that hit you first, you have to be ready to hit them.''

What does guard Ricky Rubio want to see? A team that stays hungry, even after wins; the Wolves haven't had consecutive wins since winning the first two games this season.

"We have to be hungry, and want more every time,'' Rubio said.

No comparison

Rubio was asked to compare this Wolves teams with the ones he played with early in his career.

No comparison.

The reason, though, aren't the teams, but more the conditions under which the NBA conducted a season this year during a pandemic.

"I don't think this can compare to any other season,'' Rubio said. "This one has been super special. For everything that is going on, it's hard to compare to other seasons. It's just unique. I will call this season the most unique season I ever play.''

Etc.

• Jaylen Nowell, who has been battling a tibia contusion, was available Saturday but did not play.

• Official Bill Kennedy left the game because of an undisclosed injury in the second quarter.