vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Target Center, 7 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Opening bell: The teams complete their two-game season series within a two-week span. The Wolves lost 113-104 in overtime at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 8. The Cavaliers played without star Donovan Mitchell, but Darius Garland scored 34 points. The Wolves (47-22) won five of seven games before Tuesday's 115-112 home loss to Denver that dropped them behind Oklahoma City and the Nuggets into third place in the Western Conference.

Watch him: Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen had his 31st double-double this season — and his third consecutively — with a career-high 33 points and a game-high 18 rebounds in beating the Wolves with a 16-7 overtime advantage. Allen scored 10 of those 16 overtime points. The Cavs are 23-8 when Allen reaches a double-double.

Injuries: For the Cavs, Mitchell (nasal fracture), Evan Mobley (ankle), Max Strus (knee) and Dean Wade (knee) are out. For the Wolves, Anthony Edwards (finger), Rudy Gobert (rib) and Naz Reid (rib) are questionable and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is out.

Forecast: The Wolves lost in overtime that last time against Cleveland, one night after an emotional 113-111 victory at Indiana. Now they had two days off before facing the Cavs (43-26). Both playoff-bound teams are missing star power, but if Edwards plays, the Wolves have the edge.

