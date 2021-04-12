7 p.m. vs. Brooklyn • Target Center • BSN Plus, 830 AM

Wolves update: The Wolves are 3-9 this season when they play on the tail end of back-to-backs. Their defensive efficiency actually improves in those games by three points per 100 possessions from when they have one or two days off (116.1 to 113.1). … Rookie Anthony Edwards has said he has had to adjust to playing back-to-backs. Edwards is shooting 37% when playing on no rest vs. 41% when he plays on one day of rest. … Karl-Anthony Towns played 44 minutes the last time the Wolves played the tail end of a back-to-back in Philadelphia. He averages 3.2 fewer shot attempts per game when playing on no rest than playing on one day of rest.

Nets update: The Nets announced they will be without LaMarcus Aldridge (illness, non-COVID related), Kyrie Irving (personal reasons) and James Harden (right hamstring strain) for Monday's game. Harden had 38 points and Irving 27 when Brooklyn beat the Wolves 112-107 on March 29 in Brooklyn. … Kevin Durant has returned to the Nets' lineup from a hamstring injury and played in the team's past two games. He played 24 minutes and had 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting in a loss to the Lakers on Saturday.