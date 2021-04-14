There were heavy and important topics discussed in the aftermath of the Wolves' 127-97 loss to the Nets on Tuesday — a game played one day after the Wolves, Wild and Twins postponed playing in the wake of the police killing of Daunte Wright.

I got into a lot of that at the start of Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast, and Chris Hine did a great job conveying the big picture in both his game story and a piece on Josh Okogie.

If you don't see the podcast player, click here to listen.

But even as the sports world has increasingly become an elevated platform for players and organizations to make their voices heard, it is also a place of escape and lightness during other moments.

As such, even with everything that is going on, it was hard to watch Anthony Edwards' postgame news conference after the loss and not smile at the sincerity with which he answered a question about Alex Rodriguez — poised to be part of the new ownership group of the Timberwolves.

"A fan?" Edwards said in response to the question about A-Rod from The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. "Who is he? ... I don't know who that is. I know he's going to be the owner. But I don't know nothing about baseball."

Here's a clip of the exchange as posted by Dane Moore and viewed almost 2 million times as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

I love that Edwards just speaks his mind and answers questions freely. He has all the intangibles needed to be a fan favorite for years to come.

But as I noted on the podcast, it's also probably not the greatest news for baseball that a 19-year-old star athlete doesn't know who one of the most famous players of the last 25 years is.