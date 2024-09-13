World

Wolfgang Gerhardt, who led Germany's pro-business Free Democrats, dies at 80

Wolfgang Gerhardt, a politician who led Germany's pro-business Free Democrats from 1995 to 2001, died on Friday at the age of 80.

September 13, 2024 at 11:21AM

BERLIN — Wolfgang Gerhardt, a politician who led Germany's pro-business Free Democrats from 1995 to 2001, died on Friday at the age of 80.

Gerhardt's death was announced by Christian Lindner, the current head of the Free Democrats, a small party that has been a coalition partner in several German governments, including the current three-party coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in which he served as finance minister.

Gerhardt was party chairman from 1995 to 2001 and chairman of its group in parliament from 1998 to 2006.

''He was never a power politician, but remained a well-read, fine and generous person even in top positions," Lindner said in tribute.

He credited Gerhardt with holding the party together through a difficult phase in its history.

"We owe him a great deal of gratitude,'' he said.

