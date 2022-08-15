WNBA playoff schedule
This year, the WNBA has done away with the byes and the single-game rounds of recent postseasons, instead going to a best-of-three first round, with a best-of-five semifinals and a best-of-five final. The first-round pairings:
No. 1 Las Vegas vs. No. 8 Phoenix
Wednesday: at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday: at Las Vegas, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Aug. 23: at Phoenix, TBD*
No. 2 Chicago vs. No. 7 New York
Wednesday: at Chicago, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday: at Chicago, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Aug. 23: at New York, TBD*
No. 3 Connecticut vs. No. 6 Dallas
Thursday: at Connecticut, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sunday: at Connecticut, 11 a.m (Ch. 5)
Aug. 24: at Dallas, TBD*
No. 4 Seattle vs. No. 5 Washington
Thursday: at Seattle, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday: at Seattle, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Aug. 24: at Washington, TBD*
*-if necesssary