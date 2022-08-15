Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WNBA playoff schedule

This year, the WNBA has done away with the byes and the single-game rounds of recent postseasons, instead going to a best-of-three first round, with a best-of-five semifinals and a best-of-five final. The first-round pairings:

No. 1 Las Vegas vs. No. 8 Phoenix

Wednesday: at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday: at Las Vegas, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Aug. 23: at Phoenix, TBD*

No. 2 Chicago vs. No. 7 New York

Wednesday: at Chicago, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday: at Chicago, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 23: at New York, TBD*

No. 3 Connecticut vs. No. 6 Dallas

Thursday: at Connecticut, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday: at Connecticut, 11 a.m (Ch. 5)

Aug. 24: at Dallas, TBD*

No. 4 Seattle vs. No. 5 Washington

Thursday: at Seattle, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday: at Seattle, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 24: at Washington, TBD*

*-if necesssary