Playoff glance
The WNBA’s 22-game regular season ends Sunday. The top seven teams in the league have clinched playoff spots, leaving one more position open. Here are the current seedings (1-2 get double byes, and 3-4 get single byes):
1. Seattle 17-3
2. Las Vegas 16-4
3. Los Angeles 15-5
4. Phoenix 13-8
5. Lynx 13-8
6. Chicago 11-10
7. Connecticut 10-11
8. Dallas 7-13
Still in the hunt
Washington 6-13
Atlanta 6-14
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Diamondbacks shake prolonged slump, beat Dodgers 5-2
Rookie pitcher Riley Smith earned his first career win. Newly acquired reliever Travis Bergen got his first major league save.
Lynx
Lynx announce contract extension for Dantas
The Lynx on Thursday announced they have signed forward Damiris Dantas to a multiyear contract extension. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Twins
Hoerner, Happ, bullpen lead Cubs past Reds 8-5
Willson Contreras had four hits to tie a career high, rookie Nico Hoerner added three RBIs and the Chicago Cubs overcame an early three-run deficit to top Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 on Thursday night.
Sports
Short of No. 24 again, Williams loses to Azarenka at US Open
Serena Williams already was struggling to keep up in a fast-paced U.S. Open semifinal when she stopped behind the baseline after a third-set point and leaned over. She held that pose for a bit, then clutched at her lower left leg and asked for a trainer.
Vikings
Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans
Just about the only thing that looked familiar about the NFL's long-awaited return Thursday night was the sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Kansas City Chiefs up and down the field.