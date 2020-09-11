Playoff glance

The WNBA’s 22-game regular season ends Sunday. The top seven teams in the league have clinched playoff spots, leaving one more position open. Here are the current seedings (1-2 get double byes, and 3-4 get single byes):

1. Seattle 17-3

2. Las Vegas 16-4

3. Los Angeles 15-5

4. Phoenix 13-8

5. Lynx 13-8

6. Chicago 11-10

7. Connecticut 10-11

8. Dallas 7-13

Still in the hunt

Washington 6-13

Atlanta 6-14