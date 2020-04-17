WNBA Draft Order
FIRST ROUND
1. New York
2. Dallas
3. Indiana
4. Atlanta
5. Dallas (from Phoenix)
6. Lynx
7. Dallas (from Seattle via Connecticut, Phoenix)
8. Chicago
9. New York (from Dallas via Las Vegas)
10. Phoenix (from Los Angeles via Connecticut)
11. Seattle from Connecticut)
12. New York (from Washington)
second round
1. New York (from Atlanta)
2. Indiana (from New York via Lynx)
3. New York (from Dallas)
4. Lynx (from Indiana)
5. Atlanta (from Phoenix)
6. Phoenix (from Lynx)
7. Seattle
8. Los Angeles (from Chicago)
9. Dallas (from Las Vegas)
10. Los Angeles
11. Connecticut
12. Washington
third round
1. Atlanta
2. New York
3. Atlanta (from Dallas)
4. Indiana
5. Phoenix
6. Chicago (from Lynx)
7. Seattle
8. Chicago
9. Las Vegas
10. Los Angeles
11. Connecticut
12. Washington