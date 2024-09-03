Without more drivers, wheels on rural Minnesota school buses can’t go ’round

If Bob was driving, you rode yellow lightning, arriving to school before teachers finished their last smoke in the parking lot. Sleeping kids lost their glasses against the window on tight turns. What happened behind him was not Bob’s concern, until the screams turned dire. Then, like Jack Palance in his most dastardly role, he’d spin around and shout, “Knock it off!” The bus would hush to funeral silence for about 12 seconds before anarchy resumed.