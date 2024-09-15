The Twins finally had the type of lineup they envisioned for a playoff run with Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton returning from the injured list on back-to-back days.
With stars back in lineup, Twins blown out by Reds 11-1 for eighth loss in 11 games
Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis are all on the active roster again, but it didn’t do much to help the plummeting Twins, who have been outscored 19-5 in two losses to Cincinnati.
The 18th game of the season that featured Correa, Buxton and Royce Lewis in the lineup together ended with position player Kyle Farmer on the mound.
Correa and Buxton were pulled before the fifth inning to preserve their bodies. Not even they could save the Twins during an 11-1 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Target Field.
Simeon Woods Richardson and Louie Varland combined to give up seven hits and two walks during a disastrous nine-run fourth inning. Blowup innings have been a frequent issue for the Twins over the past three weeks, and they’ve dropped eight of their last 11 games. Farmer was the only Twins pitcher who didn’t allow a run.
The Twins hold a 2½-game lead over Detroit for the final wild card spot after the Tigers lost to Baltimore. They slid 3½ games behind Kansas City for the second wild card and they are 6½ games back from Cleveland in the American League Central.
Saturday amounted to a rehab game for Correa and Buxton. They both had two at-bats and were told their days were done. Buxton drove in a run when he beat out an infield single in the first inning. Correa hit a double in the fourth inning. Those were two of the three hits the Twins collected in six innings against Reds righthander Nick Martinez.
Varland, a pitcher the Twins hope will instantly transform from a starter into a high-leverage reliever, owns an 8.67 ERA through 42 major league innings this season. Pitching with the score tied and two runners on base in the fourth inning, he surrendered three consecutive hits that included a ground-rule, two-run double Noelvi Marte and a two-run single to Jonathan India.
That wasn’t even the worst of it. Varland gave up a two-out, two-run double to Spencer Steer and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer. Friedl had four hits in the first six innings without a catcher intentionally tipping pitches.
The Twins were a season-high 17 games above .500 on Aug. 17 and now they’re trying to fend off a Tigers team that was a seller at the trade deadline.
It was a whiplash of emotions for Woods Richardson, who pitched out of a bases-loaded, no outs jam in the third inning. After giving up two singles and a walk, Woods Richardson struck out Elly De La Cruz in a seven-pitch at-bat with his curveball.
When Woods Richardson spiked a curveball in the dirt during his next at-bat, the ball rolled away from catcher Christian Vázquez toward the Reds’ dugout. Vázquez took seven steps to chase after the ball and he made an underhand throw to the plate. Woods Richardson slid, tagged runner Jake Fraley on the helmet and blocked Fraley’s hand with his knee for an out. From a seated position, Woods Richardson pumped his right arm when home-plate umpire Chris Guccione signaled out.
Woods Richardson completed his Houdini act two pitches later when he struck out Tyler Stephenson. Woods Richardson let out a yell as he bounced off the mound. Vázquez patted him on the head before he entered the dugout.
There was no second act.
The first three batters reached base against Woods Richardson in the fourth inning, including a leadoff walk on a pitch clock violation. Vázquez tried to call for a mound visit when he saw the clock hitting zero, but Guccione ruled it came too late.
Woods Richardson, who permitted five hits and three walks across three innings, hasn’t completed five innings in any of his last four starts. He exited when Ty France hit a tying RBI infield single on a slow roller to third base, which Lewis bobbled. The Reds ended up sending 12 batters to the plate in the fourth inning.
The Twins, outscored 19-5 in their first two games against the 73-77 Reds, dropped their first home series against a sub-.500 team since losing two of three games to Tampa Bay from June 18-20.
