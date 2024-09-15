With stars back in lineup, Twins blown out by Reds 11-1 for eighth loss in 11 games

When Woods Richardson spiked a curveball in the dirt during his next at-bat, the ball rolled away from catcher Christian Vázquez toward the Reds’ dugout. Vázquez took seven steps to chase after the ball and he made an underhand throw to the plate. Woods Richardson slid, tagged runner Jake Fraley on the helmet and blocked Fraley’s hand with his knee for an out. From a seated position, Woods Richardson pumped his right arm when home-plate umpire Chris Guccione signaled out.