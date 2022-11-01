DULUTH — Horror movies don't scare Daniel Durant, the Duluth actor told his partner Britt Stewart in rehearsals this past week, but video games do. The duo performed a zombie apocalypse themed paso doble on Monday's episode of "Dancing with the Stars" advancing to the next round with purposefully herky-jerky movements.

The dramatic storyline, set to Billie Eilish's "When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go," had two scratched and tattered characters on the run from packs of monochrome clad zombies. Even co-host Alfonso Ribeiro had kudos for Durant's "video game walk."

It drew divided critiques from the judges — two who dug into his form and two who, between them, found just a single fraction of a fault in his footwork.

"Wow. Wow. Wow. You really played this game well — it takes more than a few zombies to stop you," said Bruno Tonioli said, clapping for emphasis when he told Durant he was "Fan. Tastic."

Carrie Ann Inaba didn't see the same level of fluidity.

"I loved the characterization because tonight is Halloween and it is about embodying the characters, right, so that was a bonus," she said. "Some of the shaping was a little broken and some of the footwork was flat-footed something — a little stompy."

Derek Hough said he loved the story and the incorporation of other zombie dancers and Durant's shapes.

"Well done, brother," he said. "Well done."

The episode ended with a group dance with the remaining competitors and partners performing in two separate teams. Durant and his Team Scream teammates acted out a murder mystery and won the competition — each earning extra points.

Singer Jordan Sparks was eliminated from the competition. Next week's theme is "90s Night" and includes a relay dance round.