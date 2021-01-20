WASHINGTON — Inauguration Day dawned in Washington with a massive security force in place and the country's political leaders prepared to witness the tensest transfer of power in modern history.

The inauguration of soon-to-be President Joe Biden was getting underway Wednesday morning. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was playing a key role in the program, with a speech on the theme that Americans cannot take democracy for granted.

Other members of Minnesota's congressional delegation were hailing the transfer of power in the hours after President Donald Trump departed Washington for Florida on Air Force One.

"Today, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will officially be sworn in as our new President and Vice President of the United States," Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum said in a prepared statement. "These new leaders will not only swear an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, they will work to make our country and our democracy stronger."

McCollum opted to watch the proceedings from her home in St. Paul, but most of the rest of the Minnesota delegation — Democrats and Republicans alike — were planning to be in attendance. In addition to Klobuchar, that included Sen. Tina Smith, and Reps. Angie Craig, Dean Phillips, Ilhan Omar, Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber.

"Tomorrow, our nation will witness another peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next," Emmer said in a statement released Tuesday. "I look forward to working on nonpartisan solutions to the problems facing the American people."

Coming two weeks after the violent assault on the Capitol building by enraged Trump supporters trying to stop the certification of Biden's win, the inaugural festivities were accompanied by unprecedented security measures.

The riot control force began to muster around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hundreds of National Guard members carrying big, clear protective shields and helmets climbed out of buses parked outside a security perimeter roughly 400 yards from a stage where Biden would take the presidential oath of office 15 hours later.

The brightly lit stage, festively adorned with American flags, stood in contrast to the grim gathering of troops on a darkened side street nearby. The juxtaposition told the story of the nation's 59th presidential inauguration. The deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob incited by Biden's defeated opponent, Republican Donald Trump, guaranteed one thing. An atmosphere of war would suck much of the joy from a traditionally happy event that was already subdued by the huge death toll of COVID-19.

A forbidding fortress bounded by razor wire-topped metal fencing, concrete barriers and a small army of firepower stood ready to repel another attack. National Guard men and women backlit by harsh security lights or stationed in the shadows of darkened congressional office buildings cast an eerie pall over the upcoming ceremony.

A young Guardsman stopped to chat about being called up. Like 20,000 others, he was called by his commander to defend the nation on short notice. Like 20,000 others, he did just that.

But the intense law enforcement and military presence could not completely ease the angst of people who felt ambushed by fellow Americans.

A string of pops from what sounded like a small inaugural fireworks celebration instead left people nervous and unsure.

"Was that gunfire?" wondered a woman walking three blocks from the Capitol.

Before the Capitol attack, no one thought of the government as vulnerable, said Patricia Huffman, a 14-year resident of the District of Columbia.

On Tuesday night, Huffman, a 51-year-old college teacher, rode her bike around the security perimeter thanking as many law enforcement and military personnel as she encountered.

"I wanted to thank them because they are protecting the city," she said.

