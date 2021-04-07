A Wisconsin woman was ejected from her car and died after crashing Tuesday night on a freeway in northeast Minneapolis.
Tina Hakala, 50, from Hammond, lost control of her Oldsmobile Bravada while heading south in Interstate 35W near Stinson Boulevard. She struck the guardrail on the right side of the road and was thrown from the vehicle, the State Patrol said.
Hakala was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Roads were wet when the crash happened just before 8 p.m. No other vehicles were involved, the patrol said.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
