Wisconsin beat host Notre Dame 2-0 on Friday night as the two Big Ten teams opened the men's college hockey season at Compton Family Ice Center.

Bowling Green was the only other Division I team playing last night and the Falcons beat Division II Adrian 6-2.

Linus Weissbach, a senior forward from Goteborg, Sweden, scored the Badgers first goal in the opening period and had an assist on Dylan Holloway's power-play goal in the second.

Robbie Beydoun made 25 saves for the shutout.

Dylan Str. Cyr stopped 20 shots for the Fighting Irish.

Outside of immediate family members of the participating student-athletes, no spectators are being admitted for this weekend's series.

Seawolves' season canceled

Alaska Anchorage notified the WCHA on Friday that it will opt out of the 2020-21 men's ice hockey season.

The Seawolves decision was part of a larger announcement by the school that it would suspend competition for all of its indoor winter sports, including men's and women's basketball, men's and women's indoor track and field and women's gymnastics — this school year.

"We were saddened to learn this news today," men's WCHA Commissioner Bill Robertson said. "The University of Alaska Anchorage has been a long-standing and solid member of the WCHA since 1993. We know this was a carefully thought-out decision that affects the entire university."

With this decision, the WCHA will be a nine-time league this season.