While the snowflakes, holiday lights and cold temps suggest otherwise, the season does not begin until the winter solstice on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The winter solstice is coming. Here’s how to celebrate the shortest day of the year in the Twin Cities.
The winter solstice is often seen as a time of renewal in different cultures.
The winter solstice is the precise moment when the sun appears farthest south in the sky. This year’s solstice is at 3:21 a.m. CT in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.
It marks the shortest day of the year, with the fewest hours of possible sunlight and the most hours of darkness.
With days set to lengthen, the winter solstice is often seen as a time of renewal in different cultures.
In Minnesota, there are several winter festivals and wellness-related events taking place to help commemorate the season.
“Since pagan days, solstice has traditionally meant the ‘year as reborn,’ with ancient and modern Scandinavians fusing it into the longer ‘Jul’ or Yule season,” according to the American Swedish Institute, which holds a popular annual event each winter solstice.
Here are a handful of solstice events happening around the Twin Cities:
The Bell Museum: Celebrate the sun’s “rebirth,” and observe the sun through telescopes outside the museum from noon to 2 p.m. Other winter programming including a signs of the seasons exhibit and winter walk are ongoing.
The American Swedish Institute: Bonfire, live reindeer, dance performances, mulled wine and more at the American Swedish Institute. The event is sold out, but call 612-871-4907 to be added to a waitlist.
Winter solstice celebrations in Minneapolis parks: Celebrate with crafts, activities, stories, refreshments and more at four different Minneapolis parks. Find dates and times here.
Sound baths at the Walker: Rejuvenate for the new year and shorter days by immersing yourself in the soothing vibrations of crystal bowls, gongs, and chimes. The bath events are at 5:30 and 7 pm. on December 19 and January 2, free Thursday nights at the museum.
Solstice celebration at a brewery: An enchanted beer garden for bonfires, hot chocolate, beer poking and more. Saturday, December 21, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Urban Growler Brewing Company in St. Paul.
Sound bath at the Cedar Cultural Center: A ritual celebration and healing gathering from the longest night toward the light at The Cedar Cultural Center. Sunday, December 22, doors at 1:30 p.m., show 2:00 p.m. $23 advance/$28 day of show.
