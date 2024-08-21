Will we have a cold and wet ‘whirlwind’ winter? The Farmers’ Almanac thinks so.

Take last year for example, when the almanac predicted a cold and snowy winter in Minnesota, but the season was the warmest since weather records have been kept. The metro area saw a record 18 days with temperatures of 50 degrees or warmer by the end of February with an average daily temperature of 29.9 degrees in the three-month period of December through February, the Minnesota Climatology Office said. The metro area picked up only 29.5 inches of snow, with half of that falling in March.