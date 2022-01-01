Wild gameday

6 p.m. vs. St. Louis Blues • Target Field • TNT, 100.3-FM

Wild update: In its only other game outside, the Wild routed the Blackhawks 6-1 in a 2016 Stadium Series game at TCF Bank Stadium. D Matt Dumba scored a goal in 17 minutes, 43 seconds of ice time. G Cam Talbot is one of four goalies with a shutout in an outdoor NHL game, at the 2016 Heritage Classic with the Oilers. RW Mats Zuccarello's four points in three career outdoor games is the most among the Wild and Blues. Home teams are 15-14-3 in outdoor games.

Blues update: This is the Blues' second Winter Classic. They hosted the Blackhawks in 2017 at Busch Stadium, winning 4-1. RW Vladimir Tarasenko had a pair of goals that game in the third period just 1 minute, 53 seconds apart. St. Louis has 12 players who have skated in an NHL outdoor game. LW Brandon Saad has made a team-high four outdoor appearances.