Always Minnesota’s first big country music festival each summer, Winstock has become the first to be called off for 2020.

Organizers of the June 12-13 musical camp-out in Winsted, Minn., announced Tuesday morning that after “much thought, discussion and prayer” they are postponing until next year due to the coronavirus. This year’s lineup was supposed to include Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Big & Rich, Chris Janson, Phil Vassar and more.

“We held out on making this decision as long as we could, but we realize people need to adjust their plans accordingly,” Winstock Country Music Festival committee chairman Dave Danielson said in a statement.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, there are just too many unknowns with what the world will look like by June. As much as it hurts us to postpone Winstock, we think it is the right thing to do.”

Dates are already set for next year’s festival: June 18-19, 2021, which is a week later than normal to avoid conflict with the CMA Music Festival in Nashville. The 2021 lineup, however, will be up in the air. Winsted staff is working on trying to reschedule the same performers.

Tickets and camping passes for 2020 will be automatically valid for 2021. Organizers asked ticketholders to refrain from calling or e-mailing their volunteer-run information channels for the time being, but said they can expect further communication — including refund options — via snail mail within a week or two.

Per our recent report, some of the Upper Midwest’s other country music festivals are holding out hope to carry on in 2020, including the Moondance Jammin’ Country Fest in Walker, Minn., and Country Jam U.S.A. in Eau Claire, Wis. The once-dominant We Fest in Detroit Lakes had already been called off for 2020 as it reorganizes following ownership changes.

