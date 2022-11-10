GAME OF THE WEEK

Winona State at Minnesota State Mankato, noon, Saturday: Each team brings a four-game winning streak into the game, which will decide the NSIC South title. Winona (8-2, 5-0 NSIC South), is ranked No. 24 in Division II, while the Mavericks (8-2, 4-1) are ranked No. 14.

WEEK 11 STORYLINES

• Five NSIC teams are among the top seven in this week's DII Super Region Four rankings — MSU Mankato (No. 3), Bemidji State (No. 4), Winona State (No. 5), Wayne State (No. 6) and Sioux Flls (No. 7). Angelo State is ranked No. 1 and Colorado Mines is ranked No. 2. Minnesota Duluth (No. 9) and Augustana (No. 10) are also ranked. The 28-team field for the DII playoffs will be announced on Sunday.

• The winner of the Bethel and St. John's game on Saturday at St. John's will receive the MIAC's automatic bid to the DIII playoffs. Earlier this season, Bethel defeated the Johnnies 28-24 on Sept. 24 in Arden Hills. The 32-team field for the DIII playoffs will be announced Sunday.

• Northwestern (St. Paul), which started the season 0-4, will earn its first UMAC title since 2016 with a victory over Martin Luther on Saturday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Payton Conrad, DB, MSU Mankato: The senior from Tea, S.D., leads the Mavericks with 46 solo tackles and is tied for third on the team with six tackles for loss.

Micah Niewald, WR, Bethel: The sophomore from Fridley is fourth in the MIAC with 57 receptions. He has six touchdown receptions for the Royals, who are ranked No. 9 in DIII.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Passes intercepted in the end zone by St. John's cornerback John Kohler in the Johnnies' 45-16 victory over Carleton.

205 Career solo tackles — an NSIC record — for Southwest Minnesota State LB Onte Burns. The senior from Plymouth had six solo tackles in the Mustangs' 45-24 loss to MSU Mankato.

261 Yards in kickoff returns — a single-game record for an MIAC game — by Dalton Thelen of Gustavus. Thelen returned one kick 93 yards for a touchdown and also had a 26-yard TD reception in the Gusties' 49-37 victory over St. Olaf.