MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-09-12-13-25-30, Doubler: N
(one, nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
World
Under Taliban, thriving Afghan music scene heads to silence
A month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is going quiet.
Business
Wildfire victims left with nothing get hope from donated RVs
Clutching a bag full of duct tape and snacks, Woody Faircloth climbs aboard a motorhome complete with carpet and drapes. At his side, his 9-year-old daughter, Luna, quizzes a family who has just donated the recreational vehicle, appropriately called Residency. In the distance, above hills dotted with sagebrush, smoke billows from the second-largest wildfire in California history.
Nation
Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' goal: maintaining its integrity
Mayim Bialik knew she'd be busy around this time of year, but not this busy.