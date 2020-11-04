MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-07-11-22-37-39, Doubler: N
(five, seven, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
