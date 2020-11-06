MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-9-9-2
(four, nine, nine, two)
US consumer borrowing up $16.2 billion in September
U.S. consumers increased their borrowing in September, helped by the first gain in the category that covers credit cards in seven months.
Bannon lawyer quits fraud case after inflamatory remarks
A lawyer for President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, quit defending him in a federal fraud case a day after Bannnon made inflammatory comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Armed men arrested near Philadelphia vote counting location
Two men armed with handguns were arrested Thursday near the Philadelphia convention center where an ongoing vote count could decide the presidential election, police said.
The Latest: WVa Gov. Justice, staff tested for coronavirus
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his staff are being tested for the coronavirus after a staffer in the capitol building tested positive on Friday.
Protesters crying foul over vote counts stir safety concerns
Protesters crying foul over closely watched vote counts rallied outside tabulation centers in Phoenix and Detroit Friday, responding to President Donald Trump's baseless claims of…