MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
4-7-2
(four, seven, two)
EXPLAINER: Why AP called Pennsylvania for Biden
WHY AP CALLED PENNSYLVANIA FOR BIDEN:Four years ago, President Donald Trump breached the Democrats' "blue wall," narrowly winning Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — a trio…
National
Biden defeats Trump, says it's time 'to unite and to heal'
Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.
National
Biden looks to restore, expand Obama administration policies
Stop and reverse. Restore and expand. Joe Biden is promising to take the country on a very different path from what it has seen over…
National
Biden win sparks smattering of protests; most stay peaceful
A smattering of protests broke out around the country Saturday after former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidency, with President Donald Trump and his…
National
AP VoteCast: How did Biden do it? Wide coalition powered win
Former Vice President Joe Biden's White House victory was powered by a broad and racially diverse coalition of voters driven to the polls by fierce opposition to President Donald Trump and anxiety over a surging, deadly pandemic.