ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
05-16-27-35-36, Lucky Ball: 4
(five, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Locked-down France inches toward 'Black Friday' postponement
Amazon's director in France floated the possibility Friday of postponing its "Black Friday" discount shopping promotion by a week amid broad concerns that French shops…
National
The Latest: Hong Kong to close more schools to fight virus
Hong Kong has suspended in-person classes for lower primary school students after the city's top health official said the coronavirus situation in the territory was rapidly deteriorating.
National
Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, leaders of the Democratic Party's left wing, are at risk of being excluded from the senior ranks of President-elect Joe Biden's administration as the incoming president balances the demands of his party's progressive base against the political realities of a narrowly divided Senate.
Variety
US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen
Orlando Hall got stiffed on a drug deal and went to a Texas apartment looking for the two brothers who took his money. They weren't home, but their 16-year-old sister was.
Music
Ladies' night at Latin Grammys: Lafourcade, Rosalía win big
A year after Rosalía made history by becoming the first solo female performer in 13 years to win the top prize at the Latin Grammys, Natalia Lafourcade followed in her footsteps with a big win at the 2020 show.