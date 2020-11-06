ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-04-08-17-31, Lucky Ball: 2
(two, four, eight, seventeen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Facebook bans big 'Stop the Steal' group for sowing violence
Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called "Stop the Steal" that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many falsely claimed that Democrats are "stealing" the election from Republicans.
National
Trump predicts 'lot of litigation' in fight to keep his job
President Donald Trump is looking at a political map in which he might have to persuade the Supreme Court to set aside votes in two or more states to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president.
National
EXPLAINER: States still in play and what makes them that way
A handful of states remained in play Thursday in the tightly contested U.S. presidential race. The outcome of contests in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Nevada will determine whether Democrat Joe Biden, or President Donald Trump wins.
National
US hiring likely slowed for a 4th month as virus resurges
U.S. employers may have slowed their hiring in October for a fourth straight month with confirmed viral cases reaching record levels and the loss of government aid deepening the hardships for many.
Nation
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Friday, Nov. 6, the 311th day of 2020. There are 55 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On Nov. 6,…