TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
07-16-23-25-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3
(seven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million
