TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
07-08-27-31-41, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 4
(seven, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-one; Star Ball: one; ASB: four)
National
Black leaders greet Biden win, pledge to push for equality
President-elect Joe Biden's victory was celebrated by civil rights activists and Black leaders who warned that a tough road lies ahead to address America's persistent inequalities and the racial division that Donald Trump fueled during his presidency.
National
How Biden navigated pandemic politics to win the White House
Joe Biden was fresh off winning the Michigan primary and effectively capturing the Democratic presidential nomination, a prize he'd sought for the better part of three decades. Instead of plotting a strategy to build momentum, he was contemplating an abrupt halt.
Nation
A motorcycle rally in a pandemic? 'We kind of knew what was going to happen.'
STURGIS, S.D. – Albert Aguirre was amped as he and a buddy skimmed across the South Dakota plains, heading to join 460,000 bikers for a…
Coronavirus
Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus 'sorrow'
With coronavirus cases running rampant in the Dakotas and elected leaders refusing to forcefully intervene, the burden of pushing people to take the virus seriously has increasingly been put on the families of those who have died.
National
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Sunday, Nov. 8, the 313th day of 2020. There are 53 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On Nov. 8,…