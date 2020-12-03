MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
19-20-33-39-46
(nineteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $290,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Ex-South Carolina sheriff pleads guilty to domestic violence
A former South Carolina sheriff who previously pleaded guilty to stealing public money and was then arrested a month later on a criminal domestic violence charge pleaded guilty Wednesday to the abuse count.
National
Agency declines special protection request for tufted puffin
The tufted puffin — a black seabird known for its white "mask" and orange bill — does not warrant Endangered Species Act protections, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday.
National
Survey finds race- and sex-based harassment 'common' at FEMA
More than a quarter of employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency said they were harassed or discriminated against based on their gender or race, according to a survey released Wednesday as part of the fallout from allegations of sexual harassment by a senior official at the organization.
National
In farewell, Wyoming senator urges colleagues to cooperate
Wyoming's low-key senior U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi said goodbye to colleagues Wednesday by urging them to focus more on where they agree and not so much on their differences.
National
Prosecutors to retry man accused of killing police officer
Prosecutors will re-try a case against a man accused of killing a Los Angeles police officer over 30 years ago, but the incoming district attorney will not seek the death penalty again despite the family's wishes for capital punishment.