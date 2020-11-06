MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
1-4-0
(one, four, zero)
Facebook bans big 'Stop the Steal' group for sowing violence
Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called "Stop the Steal" that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many falsely claimed that Democrats are "stealing" the election from Republicans.
National
Court orders FDA to assess environmental impact of GM salmon
A federal court judge ordered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to conduct an environmental assessment of genetically modified salmon that he said was required for the agency's approval of the fish.
Books
Debut novel 'Luster' wins $50,000 Kirkus prize
A debut novel about a young Black woman in publishing who has an affair with a married white man has won a $50,000 award. Raven Leilani's "Luster" is this year's winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
National
Plea deal in California officer killing that fed Trump fight
A Mexican immigrant in the country illegally pleaded guilty under a deal with prosecutors in an emotional hearing Thursday to killing a Fiji-born California police officer in a case that President Donald Trump used to bolster his call for tougher border security.
National
Washington Supreme Court: Farmworkers to get overtime pay
A divided Washington Supreme Court ruled Thursday the state's dairy workers are entitled to overtime pay if they work more than 40 hours a week, a decision expected to apply to the rest of the agriculture industry.