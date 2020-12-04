MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
08-13-19-21-24
(eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $44,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Volunteer bitten by tiger at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue
A female volunteer who regularly feeds big cats was bitten and seriously injured by a tiger Thursday morning at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Florida, which was made famous by the Netflix series "Tiger King," officials said.
National
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Friday, Dec. 4, the 339th day of 2020. There are 27 days left in the year.Today's Highlights in History:On Dec. 4,…
Variety
Data shows Americans couldn't resist Thanksgiving travel
Americans couldn't resist the urge to gather for Thanksgiving, driving only slightly less than a year ago and largely ignoring the pleas of public health experts, who begged them to forgo holiday travel to help contain the coronavirus pandemic, data from roadways and airports shows.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:08-13-19-21-24(eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)Estimated jackpot: $44,000¶ Maximum…
Coronavirus
California sets stay home order amid virus surge
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says most of the state will likely be under a new stay-at-home order within a day or two.