MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-03-04-08-24
(two, three, four, eight, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
5 killed in wreck with wrong-way driver in South Carolina
A car driving the wrong way on a South Carolina interstate caused a wreck that killed five people early Sunday morning, troopers said.
National
Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear
Despite painstaking efforts to keep election sites safe, some poll workers who came in contact with voters on Election Day have tested positive for the…
National
The Latest: Cyprus hit by anti-lockdown protest, detains 9
A Cyprus court has ordered nine people detained for three days on suspicion of smashing store fronts and hurling stones and Molotov cocktails at police following a rally against a regional lockdown in the coastal town of Limassol.
National
ASEAN, China, other partners sign world's biggest trade pact
China and 14 other countries agreed Sunday to set up the world's largest trading bloc, encompassing nearly a third of all economic activity, in a…
National
Violent clashes in D.C. after Trump backers' election protest
After several thousand supporters of President Donald Trump protested the election results and marched to the Supreme Court, nighttime clashes with counterdemonstrators led to fistfights, at least one stabbing and more than 20 arrests.