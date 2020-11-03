MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-03-04-10-13-14-16-19-20-22
(one, two, three, four, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Nation
Migrant families were confused when U.S. expelled children into Mexico
Eva Acuña spoke with her teenage sister Esther by phone early on the morning of Aug. 15, about an hour before Esther planned to enter…
National
Long lines, enthusiasm, no major problems as U.S. votes
Voters cast the last of what will likely be a record number of ballots despite a global pandemic that has upended long-established election procedures and triggered hundreds of lawsuits.
Coronavirus
Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election
Americans went to the polls Tuesday under the shadow of a resurging pandemic, with an alarming increase in cases nationwide and the number of people…
National
'Vote and get home,' anxious voters say on Election Day
something she never imagined having to contemplate — the possibility of civil unrest in the aftermath of an American election.