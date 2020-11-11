MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
01-02-05-06-09-10-11-16-17-20-21
(one, two, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)
World shares post modest gains with focus on virus recovery
Shares opened higher in Europe on Wednesday after gains in most Asian markets driven by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine may hasten a return to…
TV & Media
Future of business travel unclear as virus upends work life
For the lucrative business travel industry, Brian Contreras represents its worst fears.A partner account executive at a U.S. tech firm, Contreras was used to traveling…
National
States cite smooth election, despite Trump's baseless claims
The 2020 election unfolded smoothly across the country and without any widespread irregularities, according to state officials and election experts, a stark contrast to the baseless claims of fraud being leveled by President Donald Trump following his defeat.
National
EXPLAINER: Why do the media call races in US elections?
one in each state and one in Washington, DC. Each with different rules and regulations, and no national elections commission to tell the world who wins. How, then, to quickly and accurately determine who won the highest office in the land?
Variety
Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million Covid-19 cases
Texas health officials say new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have hit a new peak. According to the Johns Hopkins website, the state recorded 1,010,364 cases early Wednesday with 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began in early March.