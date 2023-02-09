Light Snow & Windy Thursday

We are tracking two snow chances across the state as we head into Thursday.

First, a system working through the central United States into the Great Lakes will spread a snow shield on its north side that could clip parts of southeastern Minnesota. Models have been taking this low a little farther south and east recently, decreasing the snow potential across this area of the state. Up to 2" of snow could fall across southeastern Minnesota, with the heaviest (up to ~6") falling across Iowa and Wisconsin.

A cold front moving across the state Thursday will bring a narrow band of snow sagging southeastward across the state during the daytime hours, with snowfall generally only lasting a couple of hours before it moves out of a location. Snow totals up to half an inch (with possibly isolated 1" amounts) will be possible.

The heaviest snow through Thursday will be possible across southeastern Minnesota - again, with the potential of up to 2" mainly south/east of La Crosse and Preston if the storm can move a little farther northwestward. With the cold frontal band of snow, potentially up to half an inch (with isolated 1" amounts) will fall.

Winds will increase on Thursday across the state, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible in parts of western Minnesota and above 30 mph elsewhere. Due to these strong winds, some blowing snow could cause reduced visibility.

So we'll keep an eye on those light snow chances as we head through the day across the state. Skies to begin the day will be cloudy, but skies will start to clear in the afternoon hours in northern Minnesota behind the cold front, reaching southern Minnesota by the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

That band of light snow looks to move through the metro in the midday/early afternoon hours, with some blowing snow possible around and after that moves through. Otherwise, mainly cloudy conditions are expected. Morning temperatures start off in the mid-20s with highs climbing to the mid-30s. As mentioned above, winds will be on the increase out of the northwest during the day, which will make it feel more like 20F during the afternoon hours.

Quiet Weekend Expected

After we get through those snow chances Thursday, we'll see quieter weather move in for the weekend. Cooler conditions are expected behind the cold front Friday as highs only reach the low/mid-20s under sunny skies. Sunny skies continue on Saturday with the mid-30s returning. The mid-30s will stick around Sunday, but we'll likely see more clouds than sunshine.

Valentine's Day Outlook

Whatever your feelings are for Valentine's Day, we will be watching the potential of a system that could start to impact the region Tuesday Night into the middle of next week. That could start to bring in the potential of rain or snow showers into the metro as you head out for dinner. However, there are some timing differences in the models, with some not bringing it in until closer to Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Amazingly Quiet For Early February

By Paul Douglas

Here in the Land of 10,000 Weather Disappointments 40s in early February are kind of a big deal. Winter got off to such an impressive start: 55" - an entire winter's worth of snow by mid January, and 6 subzero nights in a row before Christmas. Some of us thought this would hang on into March. Nope.

The same persistent Pacific flow that has battered California with flooding rains and extreme mountain snows (a Godsend for drought) has kept us relatively mild and storm-free in recent weeks.

NOAA now predicts a return to "ENSO-Neutral" (no El Nino warm phase or La Nina cool phase in the Pacific) by spring, and some ocean models suggest an El Nino warm phase kicking in by late 2023. We shall see.

Today's storm dumps 10" of snow on the Wisconsin Dells but I see no drama close to home anytime soon. We cool off Friday (mid 20s) before another extended thaw from Saturday into most of next week. 30s and a few 40s? If you insist. Colder air returns by late February, but spring fever may come early this year.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Few flurries, gusty. Wake up 26. High 34. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and seasonably chilly. Wake up 13. High 26. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: Blue sky, thawing out PM hours. Wake up 22. High 37. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds, mild for February. Wake up 24. High 41. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Wake up 27. High 38. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Some sun, hints of March in the air. Wake up 30. High 42. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Light rain-snow mix possible. Wake up 30. High 36. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind N 10-20 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

February 9th

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 9 minutes, and 32 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 47 seconds

*When do we see 11 Hours of Daylight?: February 27th (11 hours, 2 minutes, 59 seconds)

*When is Sunrise at/before 7:00 AM?: February 24th (6:59 AM)

*When is Sunset at/after 6:00 PM?: March 1st (6:00 PM)

This Day in Weather History

February 9th

National Weather Forecast

We'll be tracking a system moving into the Great Lakes on Thursday, producing inclement weather across much of the eastern half of the country. That'll include snow and ice from the Northern Plains to the Northeast and strong storms in the Deep South. A new front approaching the West Coast will bring showers and higher-elevation snow to the Pacific Northwest.

The heaviest rain over the next few days will fall from northeastern Texas to the mid-Mississippi Valley, where 2-5" of rain could fall that'll lead to flooding issues. 6" of snow could fall across parts of southern Wisconsin. Up to a foot of snow could fall in the Cascades.

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser