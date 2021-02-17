Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

La Velle E. Neal III joins Michael Rand for a breakdown of the Twins' roster heading into spring training. They made several additions in recent weeks — including signing pitcher Matt Shoemaker on Monday — but the question that remains unanswered is whether the sum of those additions will get them back to the playoffs and help them break an MLB-record 18-game postseason losing streak that dates back to 2004.

Neal also gets fans ready for what to expect if they are trying to head down to Florida to see the Twins.

Also on the show: Anthony Edwards took over in the fourth quarter of a close loss Tuesday to the Lakers, while Karl-Anthony Towns didn't attempt a shot in the quarter. That dynamic will bear watching, particularly with D'Angelo Russell out for 4-6 weeks.

And a sobering stat if you are a Gophers men's basketball fan: No team has made the NCAA tournament with fewer than three wins away from home since 1994.

